Date 4 March 2020
Implementation of share buy-back programme
The bank’s annual general meeting of 4 March 2020 gave the bank’s board of directors general authority to permit the bank to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital, so that the shares can be acquired at the current listed price, plus or minus 10% at the time of acquisition.
The bank’s board of directors has decided to exercise its authority to implement a share buy-back programme totalling DKK 150 million for cancellation at a future general meeting.
The share buy-back programme runs from 5 March 2020 up to and including 30 June 2020. During this period the bank will buy its own shares for up to DKK 150 million under the programme, but to a maximum of 600,000 shares.
The share buy-back programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour regulation.
The bank may suspend or stop the buy-back of shares at any time, in which event a corporate announcement will be issued.
The conditions for the share buy-back programme are as follows:
