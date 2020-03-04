New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Environment Clean up and Remediation Market, By Medium, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843943/?utm_source=GNW



United States Environment Clean up and Remediation market is projected to reach $ 38 billion by 2025 owing to factors such as increasing demand for oil & gas, rising industrial pollution, increasing number of pipeline leakage incidents affecting the environment.Additionally, growing investment in the field of remediation services, stringent and transparent regulatory frameworks would drive the demand for environmental clean up & remediation during the forecast period.



Environment clean up & remediation is widely used in the oil & gas and mining and forestry applications. It is perceived as a long-term strategic solution for environmental pollution control.



Environment clean up & remediation includes removal of contaminants, heavy metals and other toxic contaminants from the environment. Over the years, environment clean up & remediation has created a niche market for itself and has evolved technically, resulting in higher adoption across various end use industries.



The United States environment clean up & remediation market is segmented based on medium, type, application, region and company.Based on medium, the market can be segmented into soil, surface water & ground water.



Out of them, ground water is likely to maintain its market dominance until 2025, on account of increasing waste disposal into the water.



Based on type, the market can be segmented into bioremediation, pump & treat, in situ vitrification, thermal treatment, chemical treatment, excavation, soil washing & others.Bioremediation is a natural biodegradation of contaminants and pollutants by micro-organisms.



It can be enhanced through the addition of nutrients or cultivation.This technology is used to remove contaminants from soil and groundwater by using natural plants.



Soil vapor extraction and pump and treat technologies are expected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for removal of volatile organic compounds and toxins.



The major players operating in the United States environment clean up & remediation market are Bechtel Corp., Veolia North America (VNA), Clean Harbors, Inc., Golder Associates Inc., BRISEA Group, Inc., Terra Systems, Inc., Entact LLC and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



