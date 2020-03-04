New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Component, By Application Area, By Vertical By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843942/?utm_source=GNW

Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 27% until 2025, owing to the rising volume of data generated through big data analysis and business intelligence leading to collecting data that can optimise overall production systems and processes.Moreover, digital transformations in manufacturing due to new technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence and emergence of intelligent factories with machine-to-machine communications will drive the growth of the market.



Based on components of the IoT in Manufacturing market, the services segment is expected to lead the market due to the application of managed services in deploying IoT based on consumer preferences. Based on the vertical, the energy and utilities segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to applications like process optimization, plant automation, etc.

Major players operating in Saudi Arabia IoT in manufacturing market include Saudi Business Machines Ltd. (SBM), Zain KSA, Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily), Saudi Telecom Company (STC), MachinesTalk, Cisco Saudi Arabia, Siemens KSA and others. Major companies are launching new services and solutions in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing market, in terms of value.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing market based on component, application area, vertical market and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the solutions and services of Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product types, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia IoT in Manufacturing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• IoT Solution and Service Providers

• Application Providers and Managed Service Providers

• System Integrators

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to IoT in Manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution and service vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in IoT in Manufacturing Market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843942/?utm_source=GNW



