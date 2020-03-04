GOLDENDALE, Wash., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK) (“ASCK” or “the Company”) announced today that anticipation for investors and locals alike is now over with the launch of ASCK’s production. ASCK feels strongly about this great start and moving forward.



To coincide with this greatly anticipated launching of its production, ASCK is putting together, for commercial purposes, a video on its innovative technology being used and showcasing the entire process. This video will be a sales and marketing tool, as ASCK receives an ever-increasing amount of inquiries for licensed contractors and developers across the country regarding the ASCK technology to produce hybrid concrete panels. These products are more affordable and energy efficient than the industry standards of today.

The video being produced will be able to show the step by step process from start to finish, without giving away any proprietary information. When a licensed contractor or developer makes inquiries about the ASCK product, they will be offered an interactive online demo viewing of the video, plus they can receive the video via email. This will go a long way towards ongoing development of the Company’s sales and marketing strategy and getting information out to the masses in the most efficient of ways.

As an example, just one developer alone, depending on size, could backlog the current facility for 12 months, thus creating a need for urgent expansion within 90 -120 days. Currently the Company receives inquiries from one to two developers a month and this number is growing due to the ravaging California fires.

These hybrid concrete construction panels are fire retardant, wind, water and weatherproof. In addition, they are hypoallergenic and do not promote mold growth, with much lower than industry maintenance costs. Structures using the ASCK panels will also have a life expectancy in centuries, not the limited life of timber structures that most are accustomed to today.

One would be hard-pressed to find a product to shelter and keep a family safer than a home constructed using the ASCK technology for producing their wall and roof panels, not to mention the appreciation for a future re-sell.

All of this makes it the ideal product to service the west coast of the USA to start, from natural disasters to the annual fires of California; the fires always produce a tremendous jump in inquiries. John Sprovieri, CEO of ASCK, has spoken with the mayor and city manager of Paradise, CA where 95% of the city was destroyed and ravaged by the fires. Mr. Sprovieri also toured the area on a visit to Northern California last fall and, upon seeing the damage and lives upended, only further cemented in his mind what he already knew, and that is the true need for the ASCK potential to be realized and to be realized fast.

The next few days and weeks are looking very exciting for Auscrete Corporation, following launch of the production facility and promotions to be done for end users. Management feels this ultimately will be reflected in the stock price. Also, in due course there will be an informative video available for investors to be posted on the Auscrete Blog at AuscreteBlog.com .

For more information,

please contact: