Carlsberg Breweries A/S has today successfully placed 10-year EUR notes for a principal amount of EUR 500m with a coupon of 0.625%.



The notes have been issued under the company’s Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Société Générale, Nordea and UniCredit acted as Active Bookrunners.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Anders Bering +45 4179 1217



