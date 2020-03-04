New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Germany Automotive Lighting Market, by Vehicle Type, By Application, By Technology, By Demand Category, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829187/?utm_source=GNW



Based on vehicle type, passenger car lighting segment accounts for the largest share due to high sales of passenger car as compared to other vehicles in Germany.The country’s automotive lighting market is further categorized into application type as (Front light, rear light, fog light, side light and interior light.



Based on technology segments, the highest share is accounted for by the LED type lightings as most of the models are equipped by LED lighting as they offer higher brightness, less battery consumption and high durability. OEM lighting segment holds over 95% of the market share and trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Major players operating in Germany automotive lighting market include Hella GmbH & Co.KGaA, Valeo, Robert Bosch GmbH, Osram Licht AG, Magneti Marelli, etc.



An increasing number of players are increasing launching new products based on changing demand scenario.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of automotive lighting market, which covers production, import, export, demand, supply, and net inventory status of automotive lighting market in Germany.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of automotive lighting market.

• To classify and forecast Germany automotive lighting market based on vehicle type, applications, technology, demand category and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Germany automotive lighting market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Germany automotive lighting market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Germany automotive lighting market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of automotive lighting market in Germany.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the Germany.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the Germany.

The analyst calculated Germany automotive lighting market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive lights manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Automobile manufacturers

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Automotive lighting.

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Germany automotive lighting market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Two Wheeler

o Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

o Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle(M&HCV)

• Market, by Application:

o Front Light

o Rear Light

o Side Light

o Fog Light

o Interior Light

• Market, by Technology:

o LED

o Xenon

o Halogen

• Market, by Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Market By Region

o North Rhine-Westphalia

o Bavaria

o Baden-Wurttemberg

o Saxony

o Hesse

o Rest of Germany



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Germany automotive lighting market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

