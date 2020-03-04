Washington, D.C., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Autobiography About Dyslexic Dropout/Garbage Collector Who Earned Ph.D. to Become Presidential Advisor, Attracting National Attention



Washington D.C., March 4, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – WebAble TV an Internet TV Channel for the community of people with disabilities on the TV Worldwide Network released a video interview and Video News Release (VNR) with Michael P. Balzano on his autobiography Dyslexic: My Journey, a new book that is attracting national attention.



Dyslexic: My Journey documents the remarkable life of Balzano, a troubled youth dropout and loner known in his neighborhood as “Crazy Mikey” with undiagnosed Dyslexia and learning disabilities, who, after being employed as a garbage collector, turned his life around by starting an apprenticeship to become a master craftsman as a lens grinder/optical technician. With the discipline and coping mechanisms that he gained from this apprenticeship, Balzano went back to high school to get his diploma, enrolled and graduated from college Magna Cum Laude, and then went on to earn a Ph.D. at Georgetown University. After a Washington newspaper featured Balzano in a ‘Garbage Collector Earns Georgetown Ph.D.’ feature, President Nixon invited Balzano into the administration as a presidential advisor on labor issues. Balzano went on to serve six presidents as an advisor on workforce development and built a successful consulting practice that serves Fortune 100 executives.



“I was masking learning disabilities, because I thought I was stupid.” Balzano states in the WebAble TV video interview about Dyslexic: My Journey. “I never knew that I had learning disabilities. I didn’t find out that I was Dyslexic until my fortieth year. But the apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to learn how to work with other people, learn how to take orders. The apprenticeship gave me financial security and independence. As a craftsman, I began having pride in myself and my accomplishments.”



When asked during the video interview why he wrote Dyslexic: My Journey, Balzano replied, “I wrote this book primarily because on the lecture circuit I am constantly asked by people, ‘How did you get from where you started to where you are?’. I thought about it for a number of years and finally I decided to write a book that would provide hope and help for parents with learning-disabled children.”



As Dyslexic: My Journey has attracted national attention since its release, Mr. Balzano has recently appeared in interviews on the following TV programs across the country:



KATU 2's 'AM Northwest', Portland Oregon

WISH TV's 'Indy Style' Indianapolis, Indiana

WTVR TV’s ‘Virginia this Morning’, Richmond, Va.

KING 5 TV's 'NewDay Northwest' Seattle, Washington



Dyslexic: My Journey is available for purchase on Amazon



A Video News Release (VNR) featuring this story with sound bites from the video interview was produced by WebAble.TV

The full video interview with Mr. Balzano is available for viewing and embedding as a streaming video at this link. http://www.webable.tv/Featured-Content/WebAble-TV-Featured-Videos/VideoId/3943/an-interview-with-michael-p-balzano



ABOUT MICHAEL P. BALZANO



Michael P. Balzano was a high-school dropout and garbage man before earning his PhD in political theory with distinction from Georgetown University. He has advised six presidents on workforce issues. He was the Director of the federal Agency, ACTION, which included the Peace Corps from 1974-1977. He is presently the Executive Director of the National Industrial Base Workforce Coalition. For more information, visit www.michaelpbalzano.com.





