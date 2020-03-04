New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, By Engine/Battery Capacity, By Type of Sales, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829176/?utm_source=GNW





Based on vehicle type by volume, the scooter/moped segment account for a majority share in 2018, and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. China two-wheeler market is dominated by scooter/moped since the female population in the country is higher as compared to male population and driving gear-less two-wheelers for a shorter distance in the country is easy for the female riders.



Electric two-wheelers are witnessing higher demand in the country owing to growing awareness on clean energy, growing production of lithium-ion battery, government subsidy on electric vehicles and overall development in construction sector as well as growing charging infrastructure. Top players in China electric scooter and motorcycles market are Wuyang-Honda Moto, Zongshen Industrial Group Limited, Dongguan tailing Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd., among others. Based on engine capacity, in 2018, in scooter/moped category up to 125cc segment share was above 55%, followed by 126-150cc segment.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of China two-wheeler market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast China two-wheeler market based on vehicle type, engine capacity, type of sales, model types and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for China two-wheeler market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in china two-wheeler market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for China two-wheeler market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of two-wheelers in China.

Some of the leading players in the China Two-Wheeler Market are Dachangjiang, Loncin, Lifan, Wuyang Honda, Dongguan tailing Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd., Luoyang Shengjiang Hongqiang motorcycle limited company, Zongshen, etc.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of two-wheeler manufacturers and dealers operating in China.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and regional presence of all major two-wheeler companies across China.

The analyst calculated the market size for China two-wheeler market using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of different engine capacities was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Key Target Audience:



• Two-wheeler manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Automotive OEMs

• Two-wheeler component manufacturers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to two-wheeler market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, China Two-Wheeler Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Scooter/Moped

o Motorcycle

o Electric Two Wheelers

• Market, By Type of Sales:

o Individual vs Institutional

• Market, by Region:

South-Central Region

South-West Region

East Region

North & Northeast Region

North-West Region



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Two-Wheeler Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829176/?utm_source=GNW



