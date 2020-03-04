Washington, D.C., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will attend the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) A Mind Is…® Gala, set for 6 p.m., Thursday, March 5 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC. Pelosi and nearly 1,200 guests are expected to attend the fundraising event, marking 76 years since UNCF’s founding. The gala will include dignitaries, civic leaders, foundations, corporations and historically black colleges and universities’ (HBCUs) alumni, among others, all coming together to empower thousands of deserving students to earn college degrees. UNCF is the largest and most effective minority education organization, empowering more than half a million students to graduate from college since it was founded in 1944.

Two leaders who began as student activists and now serve in the highest levels of our representative democracy will receive the UNCF Frederick D. Patterson award, the highest award that UNCF bestows, for their life's work: Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC), Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), Chief Deputy Whip and a graduate of UNCF-member HBCU Fisk University.

"It is a great honor to join the friends and leaders of UNCF to recognize two of our nation's most extraordinary civil rights champions, Whip James Clyburn and the Conscience of the Congress, Congressman John Lewis, in this year that marks 55 years since the march from Selma," said Speaker Pelosi. "As we observe this milestone and celebrate 76 years of UNCF's outstanding success, we must all recommit to the fight to expanding opportunities and advancing justice for communities of color and for all Americans, and to building the more perfect union that generations of courageous Americans have sacrificed to build."



"UNCF exists to support our member HBCUs," said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax. "We can do the work of raising funds to support them because the graduates so often go on to do the most amazing things. Look no further than the life-changing careers of Fisk University's Rep. John Lewis and South Carolina State University's Rep. James Clyburn. We welcome Speaker Pelosi to our 76th anniversary gala this year to give both of these leaders the recognition that they so rightfully deserve for all they have done—and will continue to do!"



Other awardees include the Top Ladies of Distinction (President's Award), the Proctor and Gamble Company (Corporation of the Year), and Lilly Endowment, Inc. (Foundation of the Year).

