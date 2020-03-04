TORONTO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attendance at the 88th Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2020 Convention totalled 23,144, highlighting the resilience and innovation of the international mineral exploration and mining sector.



The annual PDAC Convention in Toronto is the world’s premier industry event, bringing together investors, analysts, mining executives, geologists, students, and government officials. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned, making him the first sitting prime minister to appear for two consecutive years.

“This is the must-attend event for anyone connected to the mineral and mining industry across the world, and marks my 33rd straight year,” said PDAC President Felix Lee. “The PDAC Convention’s significance is now widely recognized by all levels of government who look forward to using it as an opportunity for announcements—including Prime Minister Trudeau.”

Programming focused on Capital Markets, Indigenous, Student and Early Career, Sustainability and Geoscience remain popular among attendees, as well as Short Courses and Presentation Rooms.



Highlights from PDAC 2020 include:

Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan, announced the next phase of the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan (CMMP)

Prime Minister Trudeau announced the federal government will be promoting the adoption of on-road to off-road electric vehicles, including vehicles used in mining applications

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister Greg Rickford announced Ontario will develop road access in northern Ontario to service First Nations communities and potentially develop the Ring of Fire project

Catherine Raw, Chief Operating Officer at North America Barrick Gold Corporation, discussed the recent spate of M&A in the gold mining sector, how it differs from that of the past, and the potential implications this has on investment and growth in the future

This convention is the culmination of advocacy efforts undertaken by PDAC throughout the year on behalf of its 7,500 members and the mineral exploration and development industry.

We look forward to seeing you at the PDAC 2021 Convention in Toronto March 7 to 10, 2021.

