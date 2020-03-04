New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Melamine market is forecast to reach USD 10.21 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Melamine, also known as triaminotriazine, has a molecular formula of C3H6N6, which is an organic compound. It is a trimer of cyanamide, comprising of 1, 3, 5-triazine skeleton. Like cyanamide, this organic compound comprises of 67% nitrogen by mass. The derivate of triaminotriazine has fire retardant traits as it releases nitrogen gas when charred or burned. Melamine resins can be produced from it, by combining with formaldehyde and other agents. One of the mentionable trait of these resins are, it provides with durable thermosetting plastic that have a wide arena of application like melamine dinnerware, high pressure decorative laminates like Formica, dry erase boards and laminate flooring.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2539
Another mentionable use of this organic compound is in manufacturing melamine foam that is used in polymeric cleaning products, soundproofing material, and insulation. Thus, a wide arena of application of this compound is one of the mentionable factors spurring the growth of the market. Factors like increasing the use of melamine in high resistance concrete, the expansion of the automotive and construction industry, and rising focus on home decoration are also propelling the growth of the market.
In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a significant share of the market. The market share held by the region is associated with well-established automotive sector and expanding construction sector.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2539
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Melamine market according to Forms, Application, End-user, and Region:
Forms Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/melamine-market
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Browse more similar reports on Adhesives and Sealants category by Reports And Data
Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerospace-adhesives-and-sealants-market
Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbon-felt-and-graphite-felt-market
High-performance Adhesives Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-high-performance-adhesives-market-research-report-2017
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: