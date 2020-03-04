New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Passenger Car Market By Vehicle Type, By Fuel Type, By Transmission Type, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813143/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia passenger car market was valued at over $ 11 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% to surpass $ 28 billion by 2024 on account of increasing per capita income and developing infrastructure of the country.Upliftment of ban from women driving along with increasing number of CKD plants are further driving growth of the market in the country.



Moreover, Saudi Arabia is the one of the largest auto and auto parts market in the Middle East, accounting for over 30 per cent of all vehicles sold in the region. Also, the Saudi government is looking to develop domestic automotive industries and is encouraging global vehicle manufacturers to establish local operations, which would further drive Saudi Arabia passenger car market in the coming years.



Saudi Arabia passenger car market can be segmented based on vehicle type, fuel type, transmission type and region.In terms of passenger car type, market can be classified into hatchback, sedan, MPV, pickup and SUV.



Sedan cars dominated Saudi Arabia passenger car market in 2018, with the market share of over 55%, and the segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well.The leading position of sedan segment is backed by the wide range of products in this segment, besides being comparatively more spacious and easier to maintain.



SUVs segment held the second largest market share in 2018, primarily on account of SUV’s powerful engine, higher passenger capacity and suitability for off-road driving.



List of major players operating in the Saudi Arabia passenger car market include Toyota Motors Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Mazda Saudi Arabia, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, General Motors Co., Ford Middle East, Kia Motors Corp, Isuzu Motors Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Renault Middle East, etc. Major companies are adopting strategies such as expansion in new locations, mergers & acquisitions and product developments. With rising focus of these leading players on sales and marketing activities, the passenger car industry in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to witness intensifying competition over the next five years.



