Moreover, increasing presence of high-quality retail spaces and rising trend of online shopping are expected to positively influence the country’s lingerie market over the next five years.



Some of the leading players in UAE Lingerie market include L Brands, Inc., Triumph International, Inditex Trading Fze, PVH Corp., La Perla, Agent Provocateur, Botique delola, etc. TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading lingerie players operating across the country. Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the segment, service, product offerings and presence of all major lingerie companies operating across the country.

The analyst calculated UAE lingerie market size by using a top down approach, where data for various applications across various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Lingerie manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Potential investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Lingerie

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and consumer. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, UAE Lingerie market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product Type

o Bra

o Knickers & Panties

o Lounge Wear

o Shape Wear

o Others

• Market, by Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Exclusive Showroom/Store

o Multi-Branded/ Traditional Store

o Online

• Market, by Region

o Dubai

o Abu Dhabi

o Sharjah

o Rest of UAE



