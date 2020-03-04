CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meditation and mindfulness have been known to help with the stresses of the daily stimuli people are exposed to. To help others tap into these helpful tools, the SolePath Institute is hosting a mindfulness retreat. Located in Calgary, Alberta, the SolePath Institute is focused on providing guidance and support for helping others find their path and in their journey to lead a healthier and happier life.



The retreat will be lead by Dr. Debra Ford, the author of the book, Daily Pulse: Rhythm of the Tao. Dr. Ford is a teacher of spiritual philosophy and has a doctorate in the field of metaphysical science. She is also a member of the American Metaphysical Doctors Association. As an ordained minister, she is also part of the Canadian Institute of Metaphysical Ministers.

A weekend-long retreat, it will be focused on tapping into the teachings of Tao mindfulness. The aim is to help others increase their self-awareness, understand what they want from life, savour the beauty around them, and align themselves with finding happiness.

Attendants will be provided with all course materials and walk away with an in-depth understanding of Tao’s teachings. They will also receive Divination cards (1 set) and a Divination book, a copy of the Daily Pulse: Rhythm of the Tao, and a copy of the Daily Pulse Journal.

Participants will have to bring their own packed lunches, but refreshments like snacks and tea will be provided in classes. Long walks near the Bow River are also an option in Inglewood when partaking in the retreat.

Bookings are open for the retreat. While being hosted in May, there’s an early bird discount of $25 making the total cost $250 until the 31st of March 2020. After that, the cost will be $275. Space is available for 30 participants; people who are unable to get a spot are encouraged to call the SolePath Institute to learn more and get a spot on the waiting list.

About the Company – The SolePath Institute

The SolePath Institute provides guidance and support for helping others find their path and in their journey to lead a healthier and happier life. It routinely hosts workshops, offers resources and other classes that further this aim.

Contact

Location: 1329 8th Ave SE, Inglewood, Calgary

Phone Number: 403 998 0191

Email and Interviews: answers@solepath.org

Website: http://solepathinstitute.org