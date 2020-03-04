NEW YORK, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) (“Virtu” or the “Company”), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced the hiring of Jessica Morrison to serve as Co-Head of Virtu-ITG APAC and Head of Execution Services in the region. She will join Virtu in June 2020.



“We’re excited to welcome Jessica to our global leadership team,” said Virtu’s EVP & Global Head of Virtu Execution Services, Steve Cavoli. “Jessica brings a unique set of skills to the team and is highly respected by clients globally and regarded as an industry expert in market microstructure and electronic trading. I have no doubt she will contribute immediate value to the team as we continue to expand our execution services, workflow, and analytics offerings across the globe and serve our clients’ needs.”

Jessica Morrison previously served as Executive Director and Head of Execution Services Sales at Morgan Stanley. Prior to this, she served as the Director and Head of APAC Market Structure and Commission Management at Deutsche Bank. Jessica holds a MA in Law from Cambridge University.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.



Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

