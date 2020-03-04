PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 28, 2019.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $48.6 million for the thirteen week period ended December 28, 2019 (the current period), a 12.2% decrease as compared to $55.3 million for the thirteen week period ended December 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $12.7 million for the current period, a 2.9% decrease as compared to $13.0 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $2.0 million for the current period, as compared to $1.6 million for the comparable prior year period.  GAAP net income was $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $191.1 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 28, 2019 (the current period), a 4.6% decrease as compared to $200.4 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $48.6 million for the current period, a 1.5% decrease as compared to $49.3 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $6.6 million for the current period, as compared to $5.4 million for the comparable prior year period.  GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $2.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $2.4 million for the thirteen week period ended December 28, 2019, a 4.8% decrease as compared to $2.6 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $8.2 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 29, 2018, a 8.1% decrease as compared to $8.9 million for the comparable prior year period.  A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and net income (GAAP) can be found on the fourth page of this press release.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our Specialty Healthcare Group had a strong 2019, setting the stage to deliver what we anticipate will be another record year in 2020. Our Information Technology group delivered profitable growth in 2019 while making investments to position the business for long-term success. While we are disappointed with the performance of Engineering, we believe we have repositioned the business to begin to deliver sustainable growth in fiscal 2020 and beyond. In particular, our strategy of focusing on major utilities and OEMs that have one billion dollar plus capital spending budgets in growing markets is starting to bear fruit.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, added, “We expect cash flow from operations to exceed $10 million in fiscal 2020. We believe we will materially deleverage the business in 2020, especially in the first half. We are already making good progress in the first quarter.”

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
   
 Thirteen Week Periods Ended 
 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 
Revenue$48,550 $55,271 
Cost of services35,893 42,239 
Gross profit12,657 13,032 
Selling, general and administrative10,225 10,477 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment317 326 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets80 85 
Severance, professional fees and other charges- 200 
Tax credit professional fees47 371 
Operating income1,988 1,573 
Other expense, net(470)(517)
Income before income taxes1,518 1,056 
Income tax expense509 457 
Net income$1,009 $599 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$0.08 $0.05 
     


 Fifty-Two Week Periods Ended 
 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 
Revenue$191,100 $200,352 
Cost of services142,508 151,042 
Gross profit48,592 49,310 
Selling, general and administrative40,390 40,386 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment1,261 1,442 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets327 125 
Severance, professional fees and other charges- 1,571 
Tax credit professional fees47 371 
Operating income6,567 5,415 
Other expense, net(1,745)(1,507)
Income before income taxes4,822 3,908 
Income tax expense764 1,193 
Net income$4,058 $2,715 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$0.31 $0.22 
     


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)
     
 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018
 
 (Unaudited)   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,847 $482 
Accounts receivable, net$59,760 $52,335 
Total current assets$70,657 $58,811 
Total assets$96,173 $81,510 
Total current liabilities$21,408 $23,188 
Borrowing under line of credit$34,761 $27,540 
Net debt (borrowings less cash)$32,914 $27,058 
Total liabilities$63,770 $54,311 
Stockholders’ equity$32,403 $27,199 
     

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis.  We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.  Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018.

 Thirteen
Week Periods Ended		 Fifty-Two
Week Periods Ended		 
 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 
GAAP net income$1,009 $599 $4,058 $2,715 
Income tax expense509 457 764 1,193 
Interest expense419 396 1,695 1,367 
Imputed interest on contingent consideration21 104 61 104 
Depreciation of property and equipment317 326 1,261 1,442 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets80 85 327 125 
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$2,355 $1,967 $8,166 $6,946 
         
Adjustments        
Severance, professional fees and other charges- 200 - 1,571 
Tax credit professional fees47 371 47 371 
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions30 17 (11)36 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$2,432 $2,555 $8,202 $8,924 
         


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
   
 Thirteen Week Periods Ended 
 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 
Net income$1,009 $599 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities1,945 2,167 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable(2,442)(6,017)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1,128)423 
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable(1,216)(156)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses281 1,240 
Accrued payroll and related costs644 430 
Right of use assets and liabilities(9)- 
Income taxes payable8 (814)
Total adjustments(1,917)(2,727)
Cash used in operating activities(908)(2,128)
     
Net cash used in investing activities(67)(1,160)
Net cash provided by financing activities2,467 3,081 
Effect of exchange rate changes(38)(21)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents$1,454 ($228)
     


 Fifty-Two Week Periods Ended 
 December 28,
2019		 December 29,
2018		 
Net income$4,058 $2,715 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities3,881 4,694 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable(7,626)(7,681)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(645)(170)
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable(293)(1,716)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3,085)1,021 
Accrued payroll and related costs(1,342)1,335 
Right of use assets and liabilities236 - 
Income taxes payable38 (262)
Total adjustments(8,836)(2,779)
Cash used in operating activities(4,778)(64)
     
Net cash used in investing activities(363)(2,583)
Net cash provided by financing activities6,627 346 
Effect of exchange rate changes(121)(68)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents$1,365 ($2,369)
     


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
   
 Thirteen Week Period Ended December 28, 2019 
 Engineering Specialty
Health Care		 Information
Technology		 Consolidated 
         
Revenue$15,095 $25,043 $8,412 $48,550 
Cost of services10,729 19,069 6,095 35,893 
Gross profit$4,366 $5,974 $2,317 $12,657 
Gross profit margin28.9%23.9%27.5%26.1%


 Thirteen Week Period Ended December 29, 2018 
 Engineering Specialty
Health Care		 Information
Technology		 Consolidated 
         
Revenue$23,666 $23,064 $8,541 $55,271 
Cost of services17,782 18,038 6,419 42,239 
Gross profit$5,884 $5,026 $2,122 $13,032 
Gross profit margin24.9%21.8%24.8%23.6%


 Fifty-Two Week Period Ended December 28, 2019 
 Engineering Specialty
Health Care		 Information
Technology		 Consolidated 
         
Revenue$67,873 $89,348 $33,879 $191,100 
Cost of services49,395 68,464 24,649 142,508 
Gross profit$18,478 $20,884 $9,230 $48,592 
Gross profit margin27.2%23.4%27.2%25.4%


 Fifty-Two Week Period Ended December 29, 2018 
 Engineering Specialty
Health Care		 Information
Technology		 Consolidated 
         
Revenue$86,078 $83,663 $30,611 $200,352 
Cost of services63,488 64,860 22,694 151,042 
Gross profit$22,590 $18,803 $7,917 $49,310 
Gross profit margin26.2%22.5%25.9%24.6%
         


