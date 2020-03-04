New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Smart Parking Market By System Type, By Component, By Sensor Technology, By Solution, By Vertical, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810983/?utm_source=GNW

, is further pushing its demand in the country. Additionally, surge in cloud platform adoption, advent of advanced data analytics and development of wireless networking technologies in parking are further likely to propel Saudi Arabia smart parking market during forecast period.

Saudi Arabia smart parking market can be broadly segmented into system type, component, sensor technology, solution, vertical and region.In terms of system type, the market can be categorized into guided park assist system and smart park assist system.



Among these system types, smart park assist system dominates the market on account of expanding vehicle fleet in the country.Saudi Arabia smart parking caters two verticals, namely government and commercial.



Commercial sector is leading Saudi Arabia smart parking market owing to the increasing construction in commercial sector and smart cities project across the country.

The market of smart parking in Saudi Arabia is gaining traction and is expanding to various regions such as Riyadh, Mecca, Eastern Province and others. Riyadh is expected to the largest demand generator for smart parking during forecast period on account of growing need of traffic management and increasing inclination towards smart cities.

List of major players operating in Saudi Arabia Smart Parking market include IDEX Services, Desert Services, Aflak Electronic Industries Co. Ltd, Omnitec Group, N Parking, Smart Parking Co., Makani, NEDAP Mobility, Parkeon Inc., Next Wave Technology, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, IDEX Services and N Parking (a subsidiary of Bin Dayel Contracting Co.,) are working together to supply and install parking management and revenue control systems in several locations in Saudi Arabia that are operated by N Parking based on Scheidt & Bachmann’s range of products and services.



