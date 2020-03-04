STAMFORD, Conn., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Nelson, will be presenting at the following conferences during March 2020:
A live audio webcast of the presentations and a copy of the presentations will also be available online at investor.lovesac.com. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentations. A replay will also be available.
About The Lovesac Company
Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand with 91 retail showrooms supporting its ecommerce delivery model. Lovesac’s name comes from its original Durafoam filled beanbags called Sacs. The Company derives a majority of its current sales from its proprietary platform called Sactionals, a washable, changeable, reconfigurable, and FedEx-shippable solution for large upholstered seating. Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson’s, “Designed for Life” philosophy emphasizes sustainable products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve with the customer’s needs, providing long-term utility and ultimately reducing the amount of furniture discarded into landfills.
