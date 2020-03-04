ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2019

Fourth quarter revenues of $571.1 million

Fourth quarter net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. of $12.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share

Record backlog of $1.5 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR's President and CEO said, “We finished 2019 with strong financial results in the fourth quarter, and full year revenues of $2.07 billion, setting a record high for the fifth consecutive year. Our backlog of $1.5 billion at the end of 2019, a new record high, demonstrates that efforts to expand our service offerings across a wider footprint and continually improve customer value are translating to diverse opportunities in the United States and western Canada. We anticipate continued market strength and growth opportunities for both our Transmission & Distribution and Commercial & Industrial segments as we further enhance our leadership position in the electrical construction industry.”

Fourth-Quarter Results

MYR reported fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $571.1 million, an increase of $124.8 million, or 27.9 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported record quarterly revenues of $311.0 million, an increase of $53.7 million, or 20.9 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in revenue on small- to medium-sized transmission projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $260.1 million, an increase of $71.0 million, or 37.5 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to incremental revenues from the acquisition of CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc (“CSI”).

Consolidated gross profit increased to $68.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $47.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin increased to 12.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 10.6 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better than anticipated productivity and a favorable claim settlement. The increase in gross margin was partially offset by inclement weather and labor inefficiencies for which we are in ongoing negotiations to receive reimbursement. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects, resulted in gross margin decreases of 0.5 percent and 1.7 percent for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $48.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $30.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to the acquisition of CSI, along with higher incentive compensation and other employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A increased to 8.4 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 from 6.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense was $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, with an effective tax rate of 29.9 percent, compared to an income tax expense of $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which represented 26.1 percent of pretax income. The increase in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the impact of foreign earnings and the associated impact of the global intangible low tax income (“GILTI)”.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $12.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $10.7 million, or $0.64, for the same period of 2018. Fourth-quarter 2019 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $31.4 million, or 5.5 percent of revenues, compared to $26.6 million, or 6.0 percent of revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year

MYR reported record revenues of $2.071 billion for the full year of 2019, an increase of $540.0 million, or 35.3 percent, compared to $1.531 billion for the full year of 2018. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $1.134 billion, an increase of $241.3 million, or 27.0 percent, from the full year of 2018, primarily due to an increase in revenue on small- to medium-sized transmission and distribution projects. The C&I segment reported full year of 2019 revenues of $936.7 million, an increase of $298.6 million, or 46.8 percent, from the full year of 2018, primarily due to increases in volume across all project sizes and incremental revenues from the acquisitions of CSI, and the Huen Companies in the second half of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Consolidated gross profit was $214.2 million in the full year of 2019, compared to $167.1 million in the full year of 2018. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues, partially offset by lower margins. Gross margin decreased to 10.3 percent for the full year of 2019 from 10.9 percent for the full year of 2018. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to inclement weather on certain projects and material delays associated with a substantially completed joint venture project in which we own the majority controlling interest, which were partially offset by net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. The joint venture project, along with other acquired projects, are subject to margin guarantees for which an offset is recognized in other income. Gross margin was also negatively impacted by certain projects with changes in estimates relating to inclement weather conditions and labor inefficiencies for which we are in ongoing negotiations to receive reimbursement. These margin decreases were partially offset by better than anticipated productivity on certain projects, a favorable claim settlement and successful change order negotiations. Changes in estimates of gross margin on certain projects, including those discussed above, resulted in gross margin decreases of 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent for the full years of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

SG&A increased to $156.7 million for the full year of 2019, from $118.7 million for the full year of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of CSI and the Huen Companies, along with higher incentive compensation and other employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A decreased to 7.6 percent for the full year of 2019 from 7.8 percent for the full year of 2018.

Income tax expense was $14.2 million for the full year of 2019, with an effective tax rate of 28.2 percent, compared to an expense of $11.8 million for the full year of 2018 with an effective tax rate of 27.3 percent. The increase in the tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to foreign earnings and the associated impact of GILTI.

For the full year of 2019, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $37.7 million, or $2.26 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $31.1 million, or $1.87, for the same period of 2018. Full-year 2019 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $101.2 million, or 4.9 percent of revenues, compared to $86.6 million, or 5.7 percent of revenues, for the full year of 2018.

Backlog

As of December 31, 2019, MYR's backlog was $1.50 billion, compared to $1.37 billion as of September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, T&D backlog was $469.9 million, and C&I backlog was $1.029 billion. Total backlog at December 31, 2019 increased $352.6 million, or 30.7 percent, from the $1.147 billion reported at December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, MYR had $260.6 million of borrowing availability under its credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

About MYR

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers throughout the United States and western Canada. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “encouraged,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “remain confident,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2019 and 2018 December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,397 $ 7,507 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,364 and $1,331, respectively 388,479 288,427 Contract assets 217,109 160,281 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 6,415 10,572 Refundable income taxes 1,973 — Other current assets 12,811 8,847 Total current assets 639,184 475,634 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $272,865 and $253,495, respectively 185,344 161,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,958 — Goodwill 66,060 56,588 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $10,880 and $7,031, respectively 54,940 33,266 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 30,976 17,173 Investment in joint venture 4,722 1,324 Other assets 3,687 2,878 Total assets $ 1,007,871 $ 748,755 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,737 $ 3,681 Current portion of operating lease obligations 6,205 — Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,135 1,119 Accounts payable 192,107 139,480 Contract liabilities 105,486 58,534 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 18,780 19,633 Other current liabilities 64,364 61,358 Total current liabilities 396,814 283,805 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,945 17,398 Long-term debt 157,087 86,111 Accrued self-insurance 48,024 34,406 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 16,884 — Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 338 1,514 Other liabilities 3,304 1,057 Total liabilities 643,396 424,291 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,648,616 and 16,564,961 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 166 165 Additional paid-in capital 152,532 148,276 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (446 ) (193 ) Retained earnings 212,219 174,736 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. 364,471 322,984 Noncontrolling interest 4 1,480 Total stockholders’ equity 364,475 324,464 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,007,871 $ 748,755





MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Contract revenues $ 571,075 $ 446,345 $ 2,071,159 $ 1,531,169 Contract costs 502,153 398,954 1,857,001 1,364,109 Gross profit 68,922 47,391 214,158 167,060 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,076 30,079 156,674 118,737 Amortization of intangible assets 961 864 3,849 1,843 Gain on sale of property and equipment (995 ) (963 ) (3,543 ) (3,832 ) Income from operations 20,880 17,411 57,178 50,312 Other income (expense): Interest income 4 11 4 24 Interest expense (1,727 ) (1,134 ) (6,225 ) (3,652 ) Other income, net (921 ) (1,596 ) (515 ) (3,616 ) Income before provision for income taxes 18,236 14,692 50,442 43,068 Income tax expense 5,461 3,834 14,228 11,774 Net income 12,775 10,858 36,214 31,294 Less: net income (loss) - noncontrolling interests — 207 (1,476 ) 207 Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 12,775 $ 10,651 $ 37,690 $ 31,087 Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: —Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 2.27 $ 1.89 —Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.64 $ 2.26 $ 1.87 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,619 16,496 16,587 16,441 —Diluted 16,748 16,631 16,699 16,585





MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 36,214 $ 31,294 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 40,667 38,070 Amortization of intangible assets 3,849 1,843 Stock-based compensation expense 4,403 3,165 Deferred income taxes 3,602 3,649 Gain on sale of property and equipment (3,543 ) (3,832 ) Other non-cash items 1,029 237 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net (39,710 ) (15,871 ) Contract assets (16,443 ) (28,141 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (9,646 ) (9,229 ) Other assets (10,327 ) 2,280 Accounts payable 22,492 19,953 Contract liabilities 28,163 22,551 Accrued self-insurance 12,755 8,701 Other liabilities (8,606 ) 10,119 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 64,899 84,789 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,051 4,583 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (79,720 ) (47,082 ) Purchases of property and equipment (57,828 ) (50,704 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (133,497 ) (93,203 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving lines of credit 45,514 (20,655 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (4,550 ) — Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (1,201 ) (1,081 ) Borrowings under equipment notes 35,068 31,486 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 341 1,897 (1,122 ) — Repurchase of common shares (778 ) (1,043 ) Other financing activities 84 38 Net cash flows provided by financing activities 73,356 10,642 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 132 (64 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,890 2,164 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 7,507 5,343 End of period $ 12,397 $ 7,507





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data, Net Income Per Share,

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 571,075 $ 446,345 $ 2,071,159 $ 1,531,169 Gross profit $ 68,922 $ 47,391 $ 214,158 $ 167,060 Income from operations $ 20,880 $ 17,411 $ 57,178 $ 50,312 Income before provision for income taxes $ 18,236 $ 14,692 $ 50,442 $ 43,068 Income tax expense $ 5,461 $ 3,834 $ 14,228 $ 11,774 Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 12,775 $ 10,651 $ 37,690 $ 31,087 Effective tax rate 29.9% 26.1% 28.2% 27.3% Per Share Data: Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: - Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 2.27 $ 1.89 - Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.64 $ 2.26 $ 1.87 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding :

- Basic 16,619 16,496 16,587 16,441 - Diluted 16,748 16,631 16,699 16,585 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2017 2016 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,007,871 $ 748,755 $ 603,788 $ 573,495 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 364,471 $ 322,984 $ 287,039 $ 263,174 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 121,000 $ 89,854 $ 57,846 $ 58,347 Total funded debt (1) $ 165,824 $ 89,792 $ 78,960 $ 59,070 Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Financial Performance Measures (2): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 37,690 $ 31,087 Interest expense, net 6,221 3,628 Tax impact of interest (1,754 ) (990 ) EBIT, net of taxes (3) $ 42,157 $ 33,725 See notes at the end of this earnings release.





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data, ratios and percentages) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Financial Performance Measures (2): EBITDA (4) $ 31,434 $ 26,598 $ 101,179 $ 86,609 EBITDA per Diluted Share (5) $ 1.88 $ 1.60 $ 6.06 $ 5.22 Free Cash Flow (6) $ 14,680 $ 15,139 $ 7,071 $ 34,085 Book Value per Period End Share (7) $ 21.75 $ 19.33 Tangible Book Value (8) $ 243,471 $ 233,130 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 14.53 $ 13.95 Funded debt to Equity Ratio (10) 0.5 0.3 Asset Turnover (11) 2.77 2.54 Return on Assets (12) 5.0% 5.1% Return on Equity (13) 11.7% 10.8% Return on Invested Capital (16) 10.4% 9.4% Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures: Reconciliation of Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. to EBITDA: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 12,775 $ 10,651 $ 37,690 $ 31,087 Net income - noncontrolling interests — 207 (1,476 ) 207 Net income 12,775 10,858 36,214 31,294 Interest expense, net 1,723 1,123 6,221 3,628 Income tax expense 5,461 3,834 14,228 11,774 Depreciation and amortization 11,475 10,783 44,516 39,913 EBITDA (4) $ 31,434 $ 26,598 $ 101,179 $ 86,609 Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share:

Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per share $ 0.76 $ 0.64 $ 2.26 $ 1.87 Net income - noncontrolling interests per share — 0.01 (0.09 ) 0.01 Net income per share 0.76 0.65 2.17 1.88 Interest expense, net, per share 0.10 0.07 0.37 0.22 Income tax expense per share 0.33 0.23 0.85 0.71 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.69 0.65 2.67 2.41 EBITDA per Diluted Share (5) $ 1.88 $ 1.60 $ 6.06 $ 5.22 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities $ 33,154 $ 26,120 $ 64,899 $ 84,789 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (18,474 ) (10,981 ) (57,828 ) (50,704 ) Free Cash Flow (6) $ 14,680 $ 15,139 $ 7,071 $ 34,085 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 364,471 $ 322,984 Goodwill and intangible assets (121,000 ) (89,854 ) Tangible Book Value (9) $ 243,471 $ 233,130 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share:

Book value per period end share $ 21.75 $ 19.33 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (7.22 ) (5.38 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (8) $ 14.53 $ 13.95 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,649 16,565 Plus: Common equivalents 112 144 Period End Shares (14) 16,761 16,709 December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 322,984 $ 287,039 Plus: Total funded debt 89,792 78,960 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (7,507 ) (5,343 ) Invested Capital (15) $ 405,269 $ 360,656 See notes at the end of this earnings release.



