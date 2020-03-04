JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG), the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers, announced today that Senior Vice President, General Counsel Barbara Johnston will retire effective May 1, 2020. Concurrent with this announcement, Regency is pleased to announce that Michael Herman will join the Company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel Elect on April 6, 2020, and succeed Ms. Johnston as Senior Vice President, General Counsel upon her retirement.



Ms. Johnston became Regency’s first General Counsel in 2010. During her time at Regency, she has advised senior management on legal rights, obligations, and risks for all corporate and other transactions, as well as wide-ranging company matters and general corporate compliance. Barbara also helped Regency reach several notable accomplishments, including assisting Board and senior management in consistently achieving the highest Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) Overall Corporate Governance Score. Barbara helped establish a robust legal department that serves the Company nationally and counseled senior management through significant corporate transactions, including Regency’s merger with Equity One in 2017.

Before Regency, Barbara served as a partner with the national firm of McGuireWoods LLP, practicing in the areas of business law with an emphasis on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and general corporate law matters. She also served as General Counsel for Florida Rock Industries, Inc. and as a law clerk for the U.S. District Court in Jacksonville.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Regency team, I’d like to thank Barbara for her many contributions to our success. Barbara’s leadership and trusted, wise counsel has strongly benefited Regency for the last decade. We will miss her and wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At the same time, we are very pleased to welcome Michael Herman to our Regency family.”

Michael Herman has been Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) since 2013, after joining Rayonier as Vice President, General Counsel in 2003. From 1997 to 2003, he was Senior Vice President and General Counsel of GenTek Inc., and its predecessor company, General Chemical Corporation, where he started in 1992. Mike holds a BA in economics and literature from Binghamton University and a JD from St. John’s University School of Law.

