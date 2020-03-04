DENVER, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment management firm with a more than 25-year history, today announced that it signed a 42,000 square foot lease with Whole Foods Market at Durgin Square Shopping Center, a 135,000 square foot retail property in Portsmouth, NH.



“Whole Foods Market opening its third New Hampshire location is an exciting addition to the community and we are happy to partner with the retailer as it’s known for high-quality products, exceptional customer service and innovation within the industry,” said Mike Moran, Black Creek Group’s vice president, retail acquisitions and asset management. “Additionally, the completion of this lease not only shows the demand for well-located retail, but it fits within Black Creek’s strategy of providing neighborhoods with access to high-quality tenants that serve their needs.”

Following the completion of this lease, the retail center has approximately 9,000 square feet of available space. Black Creek is actively marketing the space to other high-quality retailers that will drive additional customer traffic.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in New Hampshire and bring Whole Foods Market to Durgin Square,” said Rick Bonin, President of Whole Foods Market’s North Atlantic Region. “We look forward to becoming part of the vibrant Portsmouth community and providing customers with access to delicious food and great products that all meet Whole Foods Market’s unparalleled quality standards.”

Black Creek Group was represented by Ben Starr of Atlantic Retail and Whole Foods Market was represented by Scott Black of Dartmouth Companies. For leasing information on the available space please contact Ben Starr at 617-239-3643 or bstarr@atlanticretail.com.

About Black Creek Group

Black Creek Group is a leading real estate investment management firm that has bought or built over $20 billion of investments throughout its more than 25-year history. The firm manages diverse investment offerings across the spectrum of commercial real estate – including office, industrial, retail and multifamily – providing a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels. Black Creek Group has seven offices across the United States with approximately 300 professionals. More information is available at blackcreekgroup.com.

Briana Ochiltree

briana.ochiltree@blackcreekgroup.com

Black Creek Group

720-728-3109

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8948298-6d28-4c33-8e9c-6603b814c51d