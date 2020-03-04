TORONTO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (“Northfield”) (TSX-V: NFDA.V) announces that it acquired ownership and control of 5,000,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of Canadian Orebodies Inc. (the “Company”), 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3L5 on March 3, 2020 at a cost of $0.10 per Common Share ($500,000 in aggregate). The Common Shares were acquired by Northfield through a private placement on March 3, 2020, representing approximately 7.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of such date immediately following such transaction. Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Common Shares, Northfield, together with its joint actor, Mr. Robert Cudney, owned and controlled an aggregate of 10,762,650 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.



Upon completion of the transaction described above, Northfield, together with its joint actor, Mr. Robert Cudney, own and control an aggregate of 15,762,650 common shares of the Company (of which 15,746,750 common shares are owned by Northfield directly and 15,900 common shares are owned by its joint actor), representing approximately 24.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Common Shares were acquired in a private placement transaction which did not take place through the facilities of any market for the Company’s securities. This transaction was effected for investment purposes and Northfield and its joint actor could increase or decrease their investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The Common Shares were acquired for aggregate consideration of $500,000.00, pursuant to the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that Northfield is an “accredited investor” as defined herein.

Northfield Capital Corporation, 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3L5, is a publicly traded company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, with investment interests in resource, manufacturing and technology sectors.

Additional Information

A copy of the early warning report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting:

Brent Peters

141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

Tel: 416-628-5901

