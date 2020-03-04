NEW YORK, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Genfit SA (“Genfit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNFT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Genfit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 21, 2020, post-market, Genfit issued a press release announcing a delay in the release of topline results from the Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT study evaluating the Company’s lead drug elafibranor in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) with fibrosis. Genfit stated that the delay was in order “to incorporate the latest FDA insights expected by the end of March” and that “[t]his decision has been taken to ensure that the latest thinking in the NASH field is properly captured so the Company can optimize elafibranor’s NDA dossier at the time of submission.”

On this news, Genfit’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 24, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com