New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Distribution Transformers Market By Insulation Type, By Phase, By Power Rating, By Mounting, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014–2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810977/?utm_source=GNW





Moreover, establishment of various energy networks along with integration of wind and other renewable energies are anticipated to propel demand for distribution transformers across Australia during forecast period.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast Australia distribution transformers market size.

• To define, classify and forecast Australia distribution transformers market based on insulation type, phase, power rating & mounting type.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size based on region by segmenting Australia distribution transformers market into five regions namely, Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Northern Territory & Southern Australia, Queensland, Western Australia & Victoria & Tasmania.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia distribution transformers market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in Australia distribution transformers market.

Some of the major players operating in Australia distribution transformers market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG., Tyree Industries, ETEL Transformers, Wilson transformers, General Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., among others.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of distribution transformer manufacturers and suppliers in Australia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, end users, and regional presence of all major distribution transformer manufacturers across the country.

The analyst calculated Australia distribution transformers market size by using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers’ value sales data for different types was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and these were externally validated through analyzing historical data of distribution transformers market to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, company annual reports, press releases, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Distribution transformer manufacturers, suppliers and end users

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to distribution transformers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as distribution transformer manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Australia distribution transformers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Dry

o Oil-filled

• Market, by Phase:

o Single Phase

o Three Phase

• Market, by Power Rating:

o Upto 650 kVA

o 651-2500 kVA

o 2501-10000 kVA

• Market, by Mounting:

o Pad Mounting

o Pole Mounting

o Underground Vault

• Market, by Region:

o Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

o Northern Territory & Southern Australia

o Queensland

o Western Australia & Victoria

o Tasmania



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in Australia distribution transformer market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company's specific needs.

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across the country



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Product Information

• Detailed analysis of new products in the market and their driving forces in the market.

