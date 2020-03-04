New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Escalators & Elevators Market By Type, By Service, By Elevator Technology, By Type of Elevator Door, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810978/?utm_source=GNW

Australia escalators & elevators market stood at $ 295.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 410.7 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6%. The growth is backed by increasing adoption of technologically advanced elevators, growing urbanization and rising FDI investments in construction & retail sectors in the country. Additionally, the demand for cost-effective elevators is increasing which is compelling manufacturers to introduce advanced products in the market, thereby further propelling growth in the market. However, high cost related to the compliance and stringent regulations can act as challenge for the growth of the market.



Australia escalators & elevators market can be segmented based on type, service, elevator technology, type of elevator door, end user and regional analysis.On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Elevators, Escalators and Moving Walkways.



Elevators account for the major share in the market on account of increasing number of high-rise buildings and growth in commercial and residential sectors in the country.On the basis of service, the market can be segmented into new installation, modernization and maintenance & repair.



Of all, maintenance & repair segment dominates the market and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well on account of growing installed base of elevators & escalators in the country as they require periodic maintenance and repair of existing structures.On the basis of elevator technology, the market can be segregated into traction, hydraulic and machine room-less traction.



Machine room-less traction segment is poised to grow at a high rate over the next five years as the technology is more efficient when compared with its counterparts and offers smooth ride to the passenger. On the basis of type of elevator door, the market can be segregated into automatic and manual. Automatic segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to continue its dominance during forecast period as well as it offers better safety features and efficiency as compared with manual. On the basis of end user, the market can be segregated into residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructural and others. Residential segment accounts for the majority share in the market.



Major players operating in Australia escalators & elevators market include Kone Elevators Pty.Limited, Schindler Lifts Australia Pty Limited, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions (Australia) Pty.



Ltd, United Technologies Australia Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Australia Pty Limited, Hitachi Australia Pty Ltd, Fuji Elevators Australia Pty. Ltd., Brilliant Lifts Australia Pty Ltd, Orbitz Elevators Pty Ltd, Shotton Lifts, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Australia escalators & elevators market.

• To classify and forecast Australia escalators & elevators market based on type, service, elevator technology, type of elevator door, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia escalators & elevators market.

• To identify market trends for Australia escalators & elevators market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia escalators & elevators market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Australia escalators & elevators market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Australia escalators & elevators market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Australia escalators & elevators market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Escalators & elevators manufacturers and suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to escalators & elevators

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Australia escalators & elevators market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Elevator

o Escalator

o Moving Walkways

• Market, by Service:

o Maintenance & Repair

o New Installation

o Modernization

• Market, by Elevator Technology:

o Traction

o Hydraulic

o Machine Room-Less Traction

• Market, by Type of Elevator Door:

o Automatic

o Manual

• Market, by End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Institutional

o Infrastructural

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o New South Wales

o Northern Territory

o Queensland

o South Australia

o Tasmania

o Victoria

o Western Australia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia escalators & elevators market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810978/?utm_source=GNW



