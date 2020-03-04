New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Facility Management Market By Service, By Application, By Spending Pattern, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793325/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, facility management service providers are investing in building construction and integrated services, thereby further driving the market. South region accounts for the majority share in the US facility management market owing to the presence of large number of residential and commercial buildings requiring facility management services.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• The primary objective of the study was to understand and gain insights about US facility management market and their segmental analysis by service, by application, by region and by spending pattern.

• To estimate, calculate and forecast market size for US facility management market.

• To categorize and forecast US facility management market by service such as cleaning, property, catering, support, security and others.

• To segment and forecast US facility management market by application such as residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

• To categorize and forecast US facility management market by regions such as West, Northeast, Midwest, South and Rest of US.

• To categorize and forecast US facility management market by spending pattern, such as outsource and in-house.

• To identify major drivers & challenges for US facility management market.

• To identify major trends in US facility management market.

• To profile major companies in US facility management market.

Few of the major players operating in the US facility management market include Compass Group PLC, Sodexo, Inc., CBRE Group, Inc., Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Ecolab, ISS Facilities Services Inc., G4S PLC, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), EMCOR Group, Inc., Cushman & Wakefield, etc.



To analyze and forecast US facility management market, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from the following companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source.



A brief study of the major players operating in US facility management market was directed, which includes analysis of information such as ongoing projects followed by the details of expected year of commissioning and estimated investments along with the expansion plans of various projects in the country.

Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for facility management service in the US.

To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry.Future plans of major players were studied and projects which have commissioned were identified.



Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on United States Census Bureau, US Energy Information Administration, US Government Statistics, International Facility Management Association, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Company Websites & Annual Reports, etc., were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Facility management service providers and customers (residential complex, hotels, malls, etc.)

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers



The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as companies operating in facility management services in the United States. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, US facility management market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below

• Market, By Service:

o Cleaning

o Property

o Catering

o Support

o Security

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Market, By Region:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South

o Rest of US

• Market, By Spending Pattern:

o Outsource

o In-house



Competitive Landscape



Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 10 players on the basis of application.



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in US facility management market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793325/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001