Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of UAE gems and Jewelry market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the UAE gems and Jewelry market based on type, distribution channel, region and company.

• To analyse and forecast the market share, in terms of value, for gems and jewelry with respect to Organized and Unorganized segments.

• To analyse and forecast the market share, in terms of value, for UAE gems and Jewelry market with respect to distribution channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Multi-Branded Jewelry Showrooms & Online.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on region by segmenting the UAE market into Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Others (Rest of UAE).

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the UAE gems & jewelry market.

• To examine supply chain & Porter’s Five Force analysis in the UAE gems & jewelry market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market, which are involved in the production and supply of gems and jewelry in the UAE.

UAE gems and jewelry market is controlled by these major players, namely– Damas Jewellery LLC, Joy Alukkas Jewellery LLC, Titan International (Middle East) FZE, Gitanjali Gems Limited, Tiffany & Co., Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Ceylon Master Gems FZCO, Atlas Jewelry LLC, Pure Gold Jewellers LLC, Sky Jewellers LLC, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of gems and jewelry manufacturers and suppliers in the UAE.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major gems and jewelry players operating across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of UAE gems and Jewelry market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturer’s value shares data for type (Gold, Diamond in Gold, Gemstones, Diamond, Silver & Others) was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as directories, databases such as, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), UAE Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing, Company Annual Reports, World Bank, Industry Magazines, Government databases, News Dailies, Credible Paid Databases, Proprietary Database, White Papers and Investor Presentations were also reviewed by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Gems and Jewelry manufacturers and traders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to gems and jewelry

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as gems and jewelry manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The report would also aid the stakeholders in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the UAE gems and jewelry market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Gold

o Diamond in Gold

o Gemstones

o Diamond

o Silver

o Others

• Market, by Distribution Channel:

o Exclusive Showrooms

o Multi Branded Jewelry Showrooms

o Online

• Market, by Sector:

o Organised

o Unorganised

• Market, by Geography:

o Dubai

o Abu Dhabi

o Sharjah

o Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE gems & jewelry market.

Voice of Customers Customer Analysis by considering below mentioned parameters- Brand Awareness, Source of Knowledge/Information, Customer Spending Pattern, Factors Influencing Purchase Decision and Factors Influencing Brand Switching.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major regions.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

