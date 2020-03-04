MONTREAL, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Wares (the “Acquiror”) announces that he has acquired an aggregate of 12,429,051 common shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Company”) on the market from April 16, 2019 to January 31, 2020, at an average price of $0.5291 per common share for an aggregate purchase price of $6,576,210.88 (the “Transaction”).



Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror held 12,465,567 common shares, representing approximately 7.46% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer and options to purchase 1,377,533 common shares (the “Options”).

Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquiror owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over (i) 24,894,618 common shares, representing approximately 14.89% of the issued and outstanding common shares; and (ii) 1,377,533 Options. Assuming the exercise of the Options, the Acquiror would own 26,272,151 common shares, representing approximately 15.59% of the common shares that would then be issued and outstanding.

The Acquiror acquired the common shares for investment purposes and may increase or reduce his investment in the Company according to market conditions or other relevant factors. Neither the Acquiror nor any persons acting jointly or concert with the Acquiror currently has any plans or intentions that relate to the acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company.

This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”).

A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com or by contacting Robert Wares at 514-940-0670.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Wares

4600, avenue Belmore

Montreal, Québec H4B 2C2

Company's head office is located at:

1100 Ave Des Canadiens de Montréal

Bureau 300

Montreal, Québec H3B 2S2