More than 5,200 construction projects have been rolled out in the country, which are valued at $ 819 billion, accounting for over 35% of the total value of active projects across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council). Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is increasing investments in technology and infrastructure development for economic diversification, which is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s construction market during forecast period.

Saudi Binladin Group is the leading player in Saudi Arabia construction market. Other major market players are Abdullah AM AL-Khodari Sons Company, Al Rashid Trading and Contracting Company, Al Arrab Contracting Company and Al Kifah Contracting Company.



Regionally, Saudi Arabia construction market has been segmented into west, east, central and Rest of Saudi.The Central region dominated the country’s construction market in 2018 and is expected to account for the largest market share in coming years, owing to large-scale projects in the region.



Construction projects such as Al Faisaliya City, Dahiyat Al Fursan, Al Ruwaid Redevelopment are among some of the large-scale construction projects in Saudi Arabia.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading construction companies across Saudi Arabia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the construction companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the industries served and presence of all major players operating in Saudi Arabia construction market.

The analyst calculated Saudi Arabia construction market size by using a top-down approach, wherein data for various industry type recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of construction industry for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



