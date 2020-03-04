CLEVELAND, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast a virtual meeting with investors and analysts on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. A presentation will be followed by a question and answer session hosted by Parker’s executive leadership.

The presentation will showcase Parker’s transformation, highlight The Win Strategy™ 3.0 and purpose statement, and demonstrate the progress being made toward the company’s fiscal year 2023 targets.

The webcast link for the live meeting will be accessible on the company’s investor website: http://www.phstock.com , and will be archived for one year following the meeting.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

