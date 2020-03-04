Omaha, NE, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest healthcare staffing companies, announced its CEO Craig Meier has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2020 North American Staffing 100 List. Sponsored by Indeed, the annual list recognizes leaders ‘whose impact on the workforce solutions ecosystem elevates the industry and drives its evolution.’ SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions.

“I’m honored and humbled with this recognition by Staffing Industry Analysts,” said Meier. “While Medical Solutions has enjoyed great success as we continue to grow and evolve as a company, it wouldn’t be possible without our talented and inspiring team of employees. Our team is engaged, invested, and leads with care every day – for our business, our customers, and for each other. They're the heart and soul of Medical Solutions; who we are today where we’re going tomorrow.”

Under Meier’s leadership, Medical Solutions has been named among SIA’s ‘Best Staffing Firms to Work For,’ by Inc. magazine as one of the ‘Best Workplaces for 2019,’ and one of Modern Healthcare’s ‘Best Places to Work in Healthcare.’

The company’s high level of employee satisfaction has contributed to its growth. Medical Solutions was ranked by SIA in 2019 as the 31st largest U.S. staffing firm (based on 2018 revenue) and has consistently earned top spots on its largest travel nurse staffing and fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms lists. In addition, Medical Solutions has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000 list.

In 2019, Meier led company efforts alongside partner TPG Growth to acquire C&A Industries, ranked by SIA as the 34th largest U.S. staffing firm and parent company to healthcare staffing leader Aureus Medical Group. It was the largest acquisition of a healthcare staffing company in the industry’s history.

According to SIA, the Staffing 100 list is not a ranking, but an aggregation of the top individuals who are spearheading growth for their organization and the industry by creating efficient processes, using technology to create new models of work that are driven by people, and setting the gold standard for operational practices and business performance.

“As movers and shakers, the 2020 honorees are leading the industry through change and transformation into a new world of work,” said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, Staffing Industry Analysts. “Our ecosystem is more interconnected than ever before; its frontiers are more varied and areas like diversity and inclusion, compliance, workers’ rights and online talent marketplaces have become more complex and integral to today’s business models, with technology enabling more sophisticated solutions.”

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing registered nurses in temporary travel assignments throughout the United States. The company’s workforce solutions include Medical Solutions Plus, a managed service provider that offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. The company also houses Nurse Bridge, its job action healthcare staffing division, provides EHR and EMR conversion services, EXELerated Staff for healthcare crisis situations, and Advanced Practice, serving the specialty staffing needs of healthcare facilities. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2019, the company acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries and in 2018, acquired PPR, located in Jacksonville, Fla. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit https://www.medicalsolutions.com.

