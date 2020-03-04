THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 606 homes closed in February 2020, up from 393 home closings in February 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 54.2%. The Company ended the first two months of 2020 with 1,040 home closings, a 57.1% increase over 662 home closings during the first two months of 2019.



As of the end of February 2020, the Company had 108 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .



