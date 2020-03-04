New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Canada Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Radial Vs Bias, By Tube Vs Tubeless, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781824/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, tire demand is anticipated to grow from the replacement sector, as the automobile fleet in the country has been growing at a brisk pace over the last several years. The tire industry of Canada is categorized into different vehicle segments namely passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium & heavy commercial vehicles, off-the road vehicles and two-wheelers. Owing to high production and sales volume of passenger cars, demand for passenger car tires is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in Canada tire market are Michelin North America (Canada) Inc., Goodyear Canada Inc., Bridgestone Canada Inc. (BSCA), Hankook Tire Canada Corporation, Continental Tire Canada, Inc., Pirelli Tire Inc., Kumho Tire Canada Inc., Yokohama Tire (Canada) Inc., Toyo Tire Canada Inc. and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Canada Ltd.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of tire dealers operating in the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which included primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major tire suppliers across Canada.

The analyst calculated Canada tire market size by using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different vehicle types, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as OICA, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, Canada tire market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

o Off the Road

o Two-Wheelers

• Market, by Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Market, by Radial vs Bias

• Market, by Tube vs Tubeless

• Market, by Region

o Ontario

o Quebec

o The West

o British Columbia

o Atlantic Canada

o The North



