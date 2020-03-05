SEATTLE, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetoptera is pleased to announce the launch of a private placement offering through MicroVentures, in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). More information on this offering can be found here .

Jetoptera’s vision is a world where aerial mobility is commonplace. To help make that vision a reality, Jetoptera has developed a unique propulsion system ideal for vertical and short takeoff and landing aircraft. The Fluidic Propulsive System involves no spinning propellers or fans on the outside of the aircraft and is integrated into a novel airframe. The result is an extremely compact design that Jetoptera believes is highly scalable with many advantages over legacy technologies.

Jetoptera has demonstrated its technology in static, wind tunnel and flight tests. The company is building a robust intellectual property portfolio with multiple granted patents, as well as numerous patent applications. Jetoptera has also established key partnerships and is in the process of developing propulsion systems and aircraft of increasing size, ranging from drones to the ultimate goal of a flying car.

Connect with Jetoptera:

Company Profile Video: https://youtu.be/pXRxjckDYgU

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/18447683/

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Jetoptera/

YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc7hrqMeTpKlpV_vsd-_LdQ

Inquiries related to this offering:

Denis Dancanet

denis@jetoptera.com



Media Contact: info@jetoptera.com

