Rise in awareness about the ill effects of air pollution on health is encouraging various air filter manufacturers to pursue a better product in the market. The increase in need to remove fine airborne particles and germs from every corner of commercial spaces, offices, and homes including the living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom is the fundamental driving force behind the demand for other types of air filtration media in the global market. However, some air filter media such as disposable and replaceable filters adds extra cost to the users. Such factors are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Moreover, the laws and regulations such as Vehicle Air Pollution Control Act, and Environmental Protection Law enforced by the various governments for controlling emission & air pollution for protection of environment are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the large competitors tend to acquire small firms and businesses to increase and expand their market share by minimizing competition. For instance, in March 2018, Calgon Carbon Corporation was acquired by Kuraray Co., Ltd. The aim of acquisition was to increase the carbon filter media materials business with a focus on activated carbon, and other filtration media for automotive applications.

The global air filtration media is segmented based on end user, application, media type, usage, Rating, business, and region. Based on end user, it is classified into industrial, commercial, and residential. Based on application, it is divided into HVAC, air purifier, face mask, air pollution control, industrial manufacturing, transportation, and others. Based on media type, it is categorized into spunbond, needlefelt, wet laid, meltblown, and others. By usage, it is bifurcated as disposable and washable. Based on the Rating, the market is segmented as MERV, HEPA, ULPA, and others. By business, it is divided into OEM and aftermarket. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, AIM Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited, Air filters, Inc., Berry, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Clean & Science, Donaldson company, Inc., Elta Group, H&V, HVDS, Innovatec, Irema, Johns Manville, Lydall, P. H. Glatfelter Company, Permatron Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, Sandler, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC, and Toray



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global air filtration media market.

? In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

? Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the global industry.



GLOBAL AIR FILTRATION MEDIA MARKET SEGMENTS



BY END-USER

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



BY APPLICATION

• HVAC

• Air purifier

• Face mask

• APC

• Industrial manufacturing

• Transportation

• Others



BY MEDIA

• Spunbond

• Needlefelt

• Wet laid

• Melt blown

• Others



BY USAGE

• Disposable

• Washable



BY RATING

• MERV

• HEPA

• ULPA

• Others



BY BUSINESS

• OEM

• Aftermarket



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• 3M

• Ahlstrom-Munksjo

• AIM Nonwovens And Interiors Private Limited

• Air filters, Inc.

• Berry

• Cabot Corporation

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Clean & Science

• DONALDSON COMPANY, INC

• Elta Group

• H&V

• HVDS

• Innovatec

• Irema

• Johns Manville

• Lydall

• P. H. Glatfelter Company

• Permatron Corporation

• Porvair Filtration Group

• Sandler

• Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

• Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC

• Toray

