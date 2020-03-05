New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Drug, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804481/?utm_source=GNW

These factors drive the growth of the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. However, stringent regulatory paths for approvals of the therapeutics as well as the adverse side effects associated with these drugs restrict the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the rise in number of clinical trials and new product approvals are anticipated to create newer opportunities in the emerging as well as the developed markets.



The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market has gained prominence in the recent years due to high prevalence of ALL worldwide and as a result, there is an increase in the need for leukemia diagnosis. Furthermore, growth potential offered by developing economies, increase in investment in the R&D of different leukemia, and rise in awareness of targeted therapies amongst the population present lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. However, patent expiry of the blockbuster drugs used in the treatment and higher costs involved in the therapies are expected to restrain the market growth.



The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market is segmented based on drugs, type, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on drug, the market is divided into Hyper-CVAD Regimen, Linker Regimen, Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors (Clolar and Nelarabine), Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy, CALGB 8811 Regimen, and Oncaspar. Based on type, the market is classified into pediatrics and adults. Based on region, the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET BENEFITS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

• The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Pediatrics

o Adults

• By Drug

o Hyper-CVAD Regimen

o Linker Regimen

o Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors (Clolar and Nelarabine)

o Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy

o CALGB 8811 Regimen

o Oncaspar

• By Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Amgen, Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Erytech Pharma

• Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. (Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

• Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc.

• Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001