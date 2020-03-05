PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

5 March 2020, 07:00 CET

Biocartis Creates New Share Option Plan & Cancels Outstanding Pool under 2018 Share Option Plan







Mechelen, Belgium, 5 March 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today that its board of directors created, within the framework of the authorized capital, 696,976 share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) under a new share option plan, called the ‘Share Option Plan 2020’, in order to enable the Company to offer the share options to certain personnel members of the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

The share options under the Share Option Plan 2020 have a term of ten years (unless contractually reduced in the offer to a beneficiary), are generally not transferable and can in principle not be exercised prior to the first day of the fourth calendar year following the calendar year in which the offer of share options is made to a beneficiary. Each share option gives the right to subscribe to one new ordinary Biocartis share. The exercise price of a share option will be determined by the board of directors of the Company when offering the share option to a beneficiary and will at least be equal to the average closing price of the shares of the Company on Euronext Brussels during the thirty day period prior to the date of the offer. Should the share options be exercised, Biocartis will apply for the admission to trading of the resulting new shares on Euronext Brussels. The share option as such will not be listed on any stock market.

The purpose of the Share Option Plan 2020 is to create a plan of subscription rights for shares of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the (new) Belgian Code of Companies and Associations (‘BCCA’) consisting of a number of share options that is the same as the number of share options which have not yet been offered to, and accepted by, the beneficiaries under the ‘2018 Share Option Plan' which was created on 10 September 2018 in accordance with the provisions of the Belgian Companies Code of 7 May 1999. Consequently, the Company canceled an equal number of outstanding share options under the Company's 2018 Share Option Plan that have not yet been offered to, and accepted by, the beneficiaries of the 2018 Share Option Plan. Hence, the total number of outstanding share options has not increased.

The reports prepared by the board of directors and the Company’s statutory auditor (in accordance with Article 7:198 juncto Articles 7:180 and 7:191 of the BCCA) in the framework of the creation of the Share Option Plan 2020 can be consulted on the website of the Company .

----- END ----



More information:

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64





