Schibsted has on 04 March 2020 purchased 74,000 own A-shares at an average price of NOK 247.1193 per share and 26,000 own B-shares at an average price of NOK 236.2905 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions, Schibsted owns a total of 3,287,267 own A-shares and 1,328,176 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback program that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company’s shares.

Accumulated, Schibsted has bought back 1.85% of the shares since the program commenced.

Oslo, 05 March 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

