EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 5 MARCH 2020 AT 8:00
Eezy Plc's long-term financial targets
Eezy Plc’s Board of Directors has confirmed the IFRS based long-term financial targets of the company:
”We want to grow both organically and through acquisitions in the upcoming years to become the market leader in the growing HR services market. At the same time, we aim to continuously improve our profitability. We also want to offer a reasonable dividend yield for our shareholders while we are investing in growth”, commented Sami Asikainen, Eezy CEO.
