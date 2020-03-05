EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 5 MARCH 2020 AT 8:00

Eezy Plc's long-term financial targets



Eezy Plc’s Board of Directors has confirmed the IFRS based long-term financial targets of the company:

Revenue of EUR 400 million in 2023

Operating profit (EBIT) 10 percent of revenue

Dividends of 30-50% of the profit for the period

”We want to grow both organically and through acquisitions in the upcoming years to become the market leader in the growing HR services market. At the same time, we aim to continuously improve our profitability. We also want to offer a reasonable dividend yield for our shareholders while we are investing in growth”, commented Sami Asikainen, Eezy CEO.





