SATO’s Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2019 has been published. We put sustainability at the forefront in our business in 2019 and released our Sustainability Programme for 2019–2022. The programme emphasises carbon-neutral cities and the well-being of residents and neighbourhoods. We want to be closely present in our residents’ everyday lives and support them in making sustainable choices.





2019 was a year of reforms for SATO. The work carried out was reflected in improvements in all of SATO’s key figures. Our customer satisfaction grew by 4 NPS points and was 6. Our economic occupancy rate approached our all-time best year.

Sustainable actions to support the well-being of residents and neighbourhoods

Published in 2019, our Sustainability Programme emphasising the well-being of residents and neighbourhoods was formulated by hearing the views of our stakeholders, such as residents and partners.



SATO is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 as regards carbon dioxide emissions from property energy usage. Heating is the area where biggest emission cuts can be achieved.



− We can help reduce emissions by improving the energy efficiency of our homes. We also take into consideration the carbon footprint accumulated during the entire life cycle of buildings in our construction and renovation activities. We are reducing the environmental burden by encouraging and guiding our residents actively towards the recycling of waste and support them in making sustainable choices in their everyday lives, says SATO Director of Marketing and Communications Miia Eloranta, who is responsible for sustainability aspects at SATO.

We promote good neighbourly relations by listening to our residents. During the reporting year, we initiated a neighbour mentor programme. SATO’s neighbour mentors help residents get to know each other and enjoy their homes. By year-end 2019, we had a total of 18 neighbour mentors in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Turku and Tampere.

SATO House Experts are there when you need them

In 2019, we introduced a new operating model where SATO House Experts assume some of the tasks of our maintenance partners, with these residential caretakers or building superintendents being responsible in particular for work inside the properties. The House Expert model is an extension of the change that was implemented in 2017, when SATO took on previously outsourced building management services as an in-house service. The operating model will be gradually expanded to cover all of SATO’s buildings, and in the coming years we will recruit as many as 60 new House Experts who are there when our residents need them.





SATO’s Annual Report 2019 is also the company’s Sustainability Report, drawn up for the sixth time in line with the GRI Guidelines. You will find our Annual Report and Sustainability Report at https://www.sato.fi/en/annual-report-2019





SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.



SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.