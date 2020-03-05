Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”)

5 March 2020

Notification is given that Michael Brierley, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has joined Admiral’s Remuneration Committee as a member with effect from 4 March 2020. Justine Roberts, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has stepped down as a member of Admiral’s Remuneration Committee with effect from the same date. The members of the Remuneration Committee are: Owen Clarke (Chair), Jean Park and Michael Brierley.

For further information please contact:

Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations 029 20602034

James Carnduff, Communications 029 20434232

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



