London, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enveil, a pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use, today announced the opening of its London office. The local presence will increase the company’s profile in Europe and support ongoing customer deployments and business development opportunities. The global expansion comes on the heels of Enveil’s $10 million Series A funding round, led by C5 Capital with contributions from key partners including Mastercard, Capital One Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, and 1843 Capital.

Enveil is a leader in the category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), delivering the first and only NIAP Common Criteria-certified Data in Use security capabilities. The company’s flagship line of ZeroReveal® solutions leverage homomorphic encryption to enable secure search, analytics, sharing, and collaboration of sensitive data assets. A 2019 report by The Royal Society described PETs as disruptive technologies offering great potential to reshape the data economy and change trust relationships. The use of PETs is becoming increasingly critical in verticals where accelerating regulations limit business functions. These challenges are heightened in the UK and EU by the region’s forward-leaning data protection and privacy policies.

"We are excited to solidify our presence in the UK to more effectively address the privacy and security challenges we see represented in the region,” said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. "There is growing recognition of the important role Privacy Enhancing Technologies play in an organisation’s cross-functional data protection strategy, and our ZeroReveal® solutions are ready to address these requirements.”

With Enveil, organisations can securely derive insights from internal and third-party data sources without ever revealing the contents of the search or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. These secure data collaboration capabilities enable intelligence-led decision making while ensuring compliance. In the financial services sector, Enveil’s PET capabilities facilitate secure intra- and inter-bank collaboration which can aid in the discovery and prevention of financial crime and fraud. The company’s success at the 2019 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) TechSprint validated the strength of its solution to address this use case.

“Opening this UK office is an important first step toward expanding our footprint in the regions most directly affected by evolving global regulatory standards,” said Craig Trautman, Vice President of Global Sales at Enveil. “Building on our success at the FCA TechSprint and other key customer engagements, we look forward to engaging end users in new ways to solve business relevant challenges and continuing to prove that Enveil can deliver business-enabling secure data collaboration capabilities without compromising the privacy, security, or underlying ownership of an organisation’s data assets.”

Enveil’s London office will be led by Oliver White, head of sales for EMEA within the company’s global sales organisation. To learn more about Enveil, please visit www.enveil.com.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use. Enveil’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities for secure data search, sharing, and collaboration protect data while it's being used or processed – the 'holy grail' of data encryption. Powered by homomorphic encryption, Enveil’s ZeroReveal® solutions provide Trusted Compute in Untrusted Locations™, allowing organisations to securely derive insights, cross-match, and search third-party data assets without ever revealing the contents of the search itself or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. Enveil is NIAP/CSfC-certified to deliver nation-state level protection to the global marketplace. Founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni with backgrounds in mathematics, algorithmics, and machine learning, Enveil is revolutionizing data security by addressing a Data in Use vulnerability that people have been chasing for more than 20 years. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

Kate Shapiro LaunchTech Communications kate@golaunchtech.com