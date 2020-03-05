Newark, NJ, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global calorimeter and photometer market is expected to grow from USD 255.36 million in 2017 to USD 841.63 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.62% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Calorimeter and photometer market growing at a rapid pace from the past few years. The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for calorimeter and photometer in the various end user industries. The demand for calorimeter and photometer has been increasing the industries such as biomedical, nanotechnology, pharmaceutical, geology, research, and process industry. Both these devices are important and frequently used tools in these industries, driving the growth of market.

A photometer is defined as an electronics instrument which is used in the measurement of light intensity or for analysis of optical properties of various liquid and solid materials. They are used in measurement of light irradiance, scattering of light, light absorption, reflection of light, phosphorescence, fluorescence, and light luminescence. Calorimeter is an equipment which is used for calorimetry, the science of measuring the heat of chemical reactions or physical changes, as well as heat capacity. It is used for the process of measuring the physical changes and heat capacity of chemical reactions which is generally known as calorimetry.

Global calorimeter and photometer market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing need for advanced, innovative and high-performance products is one of the driving force. Also, growing demand for waste water treatment equipment and high demand for calorimeter to determine the heat value of petroleum products are also fuelling the growth of market. Cost of photometer and calorimeter is too high which may hinder the growth of market. However, demand for photometer in water and wastewater treatment industries and growth of oil and gas industry is expected to be the future of the calorimeter market should drive the industry growth in coming years.

Key players operating in the global calorimeter and photometer market are Calorimetry Sciences Corp., Swan Analytical Instruments AG, MicroCal LLC, ABB Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Netzsch Instruments Inc., PARR Instrument Company, Gooch & House, Setaram Instrumentation, Shimadzu Corp., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., TA Instruments Inc., Hanna Instruments and Konica Minolta among others. To enhance their market position in the global calorimeter and photometer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in January 2015, ABB Ltd. announced the new multiwave ultraviolet process photometer PUV3402, designed for the UV (ultraviolet) and VIS (visible) spectra regions. The ABB Multiwave photometers provide continuous measurements in complex streams which allow for fast reactions to process changes.

The flame photometer segment held the major market share 25.22% in 2017

The photometer type segment is classified microscope photometer, multiwave photometer, microplate photometer, flame photometer, portable photometer and others. The flame photometer segment held the major market share 25.22% in 2017. The demand for flame photometers is too high due to its desirable characteristics including fast and sensitive analysis, interference-free results, accurate analysis of dilute aqueous solutions and its suitability for many metallic elements

The bomb calorimeter segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 26.11% in 2017

Calorimeter type segment is divided into segments such as accerated rate calorimeter, bomb calorimeter, coffee cup calorimeter, differential scanning calorimeter, micro calorimeter, reaction calorimeter and others. The bomb calorimeter segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 26.11% in 2017. The bomb calorimeter provides for high speed, accuracy, and convenience. This device also excludes previously unconsidered environmental variables and readily provides the user with the energy content of the test substance, which has made it the most popular choice in the calorimeter industry.

The process industry segment is dominating the calorimeter and photometer market with the highest share of 30.10% in 2017

Application segment includes aerospace, automotive, biomedical, process industry, research and others. The process industry segment is dominating the calorimeter and photometer market with the highest share of 30.10% in 2017. It contains water & wastewater processing, where the requirement for photometric analysis is progressively growing. The calorimeter industry is primarily driven by the coal, chemical and oil and gas sectors.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Calorimeter and Photometer Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global calorimeter and photometer market in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific rapidly growing region in the market. North America accounted for the major market share of 35.33% in 2017. The region is dominating the market due to the high number of water and wastewater treatment plants across these countries. With the technological improvement in the field of oil & gas and petrochemical industries, the market is growing substantially leading in terms of share. Asia- Pacific is rapidly growing region due to increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment plants in developing countries including China and India. In addition to this, Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to grow at healthy growth rate in the global calorimeter and photometer market. This is mainly attributed to high concentration of oil and gas industries across the region.

About the report:

The global calorimeter and photometer market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Thousand Units), export (Thousand Units), and import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

