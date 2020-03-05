Taking into account the upcoming inside information disclosure and seeking to ensure protection of the shareholder‘s interest of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter may be referred as the Company), the Company submitted a request to Nasdaq Vilnius to suspend trading in INVL Baltic Real Estate shares (ISIN LT0000127151) from 5th March 2020 (inclusive) until the announcement of the inside information disclosure. Company‘s shares are listed in Baltic Secondary List of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.



The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com



