Orion Corporation: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 April 2020

Dr. Christer Nordstedt, M.D., Ph.D, Senior Vice President for Research and Development of the Orion Group and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group has announced that he will resign from his position at Orion for family reasons as of 1 April 2020. He has been in his position at Orion since February 2017.

Orion has started the recruiting process of the successor to Dr. Nordstedt. Until the appointment of the successor to Dr. Nordstedt, Minna Ruotsalainen is the acting Senior Vice President for Research and Development as of 5 March 2020. Her current position is Vice President, Project and Portfolio Management & Global Regulatory Affairs in Orion’s Research and Development line organisation. Ruotsalainen is not a member of the of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group.

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, says:

"With Christer Nordstedt's leadership for the past years, Orion's Research and Development operations have further developed into a recognized world-class organization focusing in certain central nervous system disorders as well as in certain oncology indications. In addition, Orion’s inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs and rare diseases are important focus areas for us. It is my pleasure to thank Christer for his excellent work as the leader for Orion's Research and Development operations. His international career has provided many good renewals and visions to our organisation”.

"I want to thank all my colleagues for the past years at Orion and in my wide partnership network. Family reasons will take me next to the United States. However, I surely will follow the development of the R&D pipeline of Orion also in the future. It has been great to be a part of a world-class R&D team at Orion. I am confident that Orion will continue to develop both clinically relevant new pharmaceutical products and high quality generic products for the patient’s best", says Dr. Christer Nordstedt.



