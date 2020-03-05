To Nasdaq Copenhagen
5 March 2020
Determination of interest rate trigger
The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 April 2020.
The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.
|ISIN
|Interest rate trigger
|DK000952362-3
|4.44%
|DK000952575-0
|4,51%
Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Anders Madsen, Funding & Capital,
tel +45 44 55 11 65, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
