To Nasdaq Copenhagen



5 March 2020





Determination of interest rate trigger

The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 April 2020.

The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.

ISIN Interest rate trigger DK000952362-3 4.44% DK000952575-0 4,51%

Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.



Enquiries may be addressed to Anders Madsen, Funding & Capital,

tel +45 44 55 11 65, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment