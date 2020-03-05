Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Diesel Genset Rental Market, By Ratings (Below 100KVA, 100.1-350KVA, 350.1-750KVA, 750.1-1000KVA, Above 1000KVA), By Vertical (Power Utilities, Construction, Manufacturing, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market is forecast to surpass $850 million by 2024.



Increase in the demand for standby sources of power across industrial and commercial applications has led to the integration of diesel generators on rental basis across the country. Strengthening construction and booming transportation sectors are the key factors driving the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market. Additionally, growing infrastructural developments in the country are further spurring the market.



The market is segmented based on ratings, verticals, region and company. Based on ratings, the market can be categorized into below 100KVA, 100.1-350KVA, 350.1-750KVA, 750.1-1000KVA and above 1000KVA. The 100.1-350KVA ratings segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to their widespread use across a range of applications. Additionally, their low cost and ease of availability further makes them a preferred choice.



Based on verticals, the market can be fragmented into power utilities, construction, manufacturing and others. The construction vertical is expected to hold the largest market share attributable to growing construction activities on account of smart cities and infrastructure development across the country.



Major players operating in the country's diesel genset rental market are Aggreko Energy Rental India Pvt. Ltd., Perennial Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Tractors India Pvt. Ltd., Marco Gensets Pvt. Ltd., Sudhir Power Ltd., Pioneer Power Service Pvt. Ltd., Cummins India Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), Ashok Leyland Ltd., Kohler India Corporation Pvt Ltd. and others.



Leading companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market based on ratings, verticals, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Diesel Genset Rental Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Diesel Genset Rental Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Ratings (Below 100KVA, 100.1-350KVA, 350.1-750KVA, 750.1-1000KVA, Above 1000KVA)

5.2.2. By Verticals (Power Utilities, Construction, Manufacturing, Others)

5.2.3. By Region (North, South, East, West)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North India Diesel Genset Rental Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Ratings

6.2.2. By Verticals



7. South India Diesel Genset Rental Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Ratings

7.2.2. By Verticals



8. East India Diesel Genset Rental Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Ratings

8.2.2. By Verticals



9. West India Diesel Genset Rental Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Ratings

9.2.2. By Verticals



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.3. Leading Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.3.1. Aggreko Energy Rental India Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.2. Perennial Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.3. Tractors India Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.4. Marco Gensets Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.5. Sudhir Power Ltd.

14.3.6. Pioneer Power Service Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.7. Cummins India Limited

14.3.8. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL)

14.3.9. Ashok Leyland Ltd.

14.3.10. Kohler India Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wko25r

