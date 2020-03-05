Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Tea Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global green tea market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the global green tea market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global green tea market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global green tea market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Due to its health benefits such as weight loss, reduction of depression, weight loss it is highly adopted by the young population all across the globe. According to the Food and Organization of the United Nations, the output of green tea across the globe is anticipated to increase at faster rate of 7.5% annually to reach 3.6 million tons in 2027, largely driven by China, where the production of green tea is projected to reach more than double from 1.5 million tons in 2015-2017 to 3.3 million tons in 2027.



The higher price of green tea in comparison with green tea and the lack of awareness, especially in developing economies may restrict the consumption of green tea during the forecast period. However, the expansion of the product portfolio and the increasing marketing activities and advertising by the key market players are projected to offer promising opportunities for the key players of this market segment. Tetley GB Ltd., Nestle S.A., Tata DSM Nutritional Products, Associated British Foods LLC, Unilever Group, Oregon Chai Inc., Northern tea Merchants Ltd., AMORE Pacific Corp., and Numi Organic Tea are the key market players that offer green tea.



Green tea is rapidly becoming a popular drink across the globe due to the perceived health benefits that it offers including weight loss, digestive benefits, and relieves in depression. The green tea contains substances called polyphenols that contribute to its activity against cancer. In addition, green tea is believed to reduce the effect of LDL cholesterol, cancer cells, and cures head and body aches.



The rising awareness levels of its proposed health benefits among consumers especially in the metro cities or in regions where non-milk tea consumption is more than the national average consumption of tea is a major factor to drive its market growth. Green tea is generally known to have lower caffeine content per cup (24-41 mg) than green tea (14-61 mg) and much lower caffeine content than coffee per cup (95-200 mg).



