NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The easy availability and cost-effectiveness of sodium sulphate (Na 2 SO 4 ) and the rising demand for powder detergents in developing countries are the key drivers for the sodium sulphate market growth . Compared to $2,019.3 million in 2018, the sale of the salt is expected to generate a revenue of $2,109.4 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019–2024 (forecast period). Based on application, the market divisions are pulp & paper, soaps & detergents, glass, textiles, and others, which consists of carpet freshmen, starch manufacturing, frosting windows, and cattle feed additives.



Among these, the soaps & detergents division led the sodium sulphate market during the historical period (2014–2018), holding a value share of 30.0% in 2018. This is because the addition of Na 2 SO 4 lets the detergent powder flow freely and enables manufacturers to adjust the amount of the active ingredient in detergents, which is why the salt is utilized as a filler. Additionally, it helps detergents efficiently soak moisture and dissolve in water, owing to its hydrogen-neutral nature. Further, as the salt is itself cost-effective, it lowers the expenditure on detergent production.

The sodium sulphate market is growing on account of the surging usage of soaps and detergents. This is primarily being witnessed in the developing countries in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Africa, including India, China, Colombia, Brazil, Vietnam, Chile, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand. The salt lets detergent powder flow easily and also acts as a filler, which increases its consumption. Further, the compound is easy to use and transport and cost-effective to procure, which further raises its usage.

Another factor leading to market prosperity is the easy salt availability on earth as a natural resource. Countries such as the U.S., China, and Spain have vast reserves of Na 2 SO 4 , which results in heavy production and, therefore, significant supply to allied sectors. Additionally, the manufacturing of hydrochloric acid (HCl) via the Mannheim or Hargreaves process creates the salt as a by-product. As Na 2 SO 4 is cost-effective, it is widely used in the Kraft process and production of detergents and soaps.

Lucrative opportunities are available for the sodium sulphate market players due to the increasing requirement for glass, for retrofitting and construction purposes. On account of the rapid increase in the population, swift migration of people from rural areas to cities, and investments in infrastructure development, construction activities are constantly increasing. In modern buildings, the façade is being made of glass, rather than bricks and cement, for aesthetic purposes. During the production of glass, Na 2 SO 4 removes small air bubbles that form in molten glass.

During the historical period, APAC was the largest sodium sulphate market, and the situation is expected to be the same till 2024. China accounts for a heavy consumption of the salt during the manufacturing of soaps & detergents and in textiles. Further, the personal care sector of the country is observing swift growth, which is leading to a rising demand for the compound as a key ingredient of soap bars, shampoos, and body washes.

Hence, as the increasing focus on hygiene and personal health drives the usage of detergents and soaps, sodium sulphate would witness a rising demand as well.

